TN to implement operating mechanism for single window portals

Tamil Nadu has announced implementation of an operating mechanism for functioning of single window portals as part of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), and in accordance with the requirements of Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, a single window portal (www.tnswp.com) (portal) has been functional in the State.
The portal is a key enabler of EoDB as it offers time bound and transparent delivery of all government to business services through a single platform across 40 government departments/agencies.
Guidance Tamil Nadu (Guidance) under the Industries Department is the nodal agency implementing the portal. This requires that all department’s IT systems work in coordination with the single window portal and any changes that are made in any departmental/Guidance IT systems are known to all stakeholders.
The portal’s services are delivered in three different modes - end-to-end service department on the portal; traditional integration and hybrid integration. To ensure that the portal continues to offer all services in all modes, a protocol is required to be followed by all departments for common standards, and any changes that are proposed to be made in any departmental IT systems of the services on the portal.
The operating mechanisms are standardised administrative division data fields in the portals and compulsory prior notice to Guidance regarding changes/scheduled maintenance or unscheduled maintenance downtime of the portal.
A technical committee comprising representatives from Guidance and nodal officers of line departments will also be constituted, says an order issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.
The committee will meet once in three months for reviewing any inter-departmental issues in the functioning of the portal and to discuss any upcoming changes in the portal/departmental portals, the order said.
