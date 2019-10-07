Top five news stories for October 7, 2019

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Defense Minister Rajanth Singh is scheduled to travel to Paris on October 7 on a three-day visit, to receive the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets. India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.
Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will participate in the plenary session of the World Cotton Day celebrations in Geneva on October 7, the event which is on till October 11 conducted by the WHO which will shed light on the challenges faced by cotton economies.
The last date for withdrawal of candidature for the Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections is October 7. The term of the Haryana Assembly, with 90 seats, comes to an end on November 2, and the 288-seat Maharashtra legislature’s term expires on November 9. Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra and Haryana will be held on October 21 with the counting of votes on October 24.
Visakhapatnam Port. Trust will mark its 86th anniversary be completing 86 years of its existence on October 7. . The port has achieved an additional three million tonnes of cargo in the first half of this fiscal compared to last year.
On October 7, KLM Royal. Dutch Airlines marks its 100th anniversary. In another milestone, on October 7, KLM will become the only international airline that has flown in its original name for a century.
