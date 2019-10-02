Top five news stories to watch out for October 2, 2019

Dvara KGFS raises ₹70 crore in Series E
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
Gandhi Jayanti 150: To mark the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Gujarat and declare the entire nation Open Defacation Free. The government will also be organising several ‘Fit India Plogging Run’ where the participants would jog for two-kilometers while collecting litter in a bag to encourage cleanliness and fitness. PM Modi is also likely to launch campaign to eliminate single-use plastic in the country.
India-South Africa Test: India will take on South Africa in the first Test match beginning Wednesday in Visakhapatnam. All eyes will be on opener Rohit Sharma who is expected to replicate his ODI success. Rishabh Pant has been dropped from the squad and Wriddhiman Saha will be behind the wickets. Team India also aiming for 11th-consecutive series win at home.
Microsoft event: Microsoft is all set to hold a Surface hardware event in New York on October 2. The tech giant is likely to unveil new hardware products. Experts and analysts expect launch of Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 and a new device named Centaurus. There is an expectation on updates to Surface Book 3 in the launch.
Village level secretariats in Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government will launch village level secretariats from October 2. Each secretariat will have 10 officers from the village and once operational, it is likely to generate four lakh jobs. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has also employed village volunteers in the villages.
World Parliament of Sciences, Religion and Philosophy: The fifth edition of World Parliament of Sciences, Religion and Philosophy will be held today in Pune. The three-day event will see participation of nearly 500 philosophers, educationists, social workers and scientists. This year’s theme is focussed on role of science, religion and philosophy for world peace and well-being of mankind.
