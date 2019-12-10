Top five news stories to watch out for on December 10, 2019

Supreme Court to hear pleas on Article 370 on December 10: A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice N.V. Ramana scheduled for December 10 - hearing of petitions challenging the dilution of Article 370, which was the source of special rights and privileges accorded to the Kashmiris under Article 35A, and the subsequent bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories. The Union government had said Article 370 was “replaced” on August 5 to “fully integrate” the “erstwhile” State of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Jaypee Infra lenders to put on vote bids of NBCC, Suraksha Realty simultaneously: Homebuyers and lenders of Jaypee Infratech will vote simultaneously on bids of both state-owned NBCC Ltd and private sector firm Suraksha Realty to acquire the bankrupt realty firm. The voting process will start on December 10 and end on December 16.

Bank unions to protest before Parliament on December 10: Various bank unions plan to stage dharna on December 10 in front of the Parliament to protest against the government's decision to merger 10 public sector banks. In August, the government announced its plan to merge 10 public sector lenders into four to create fewer and stronger global-sized banks.

World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body, the highest adjudicating body for resolving global trade disputes is likely to remain dysfunctional after December 10, when it will be reduced to one judge. As a parting shot, the US on Tuesday blocked an initiative under Rule 15 of the Working Procedures for Appellate Review for adjudicating pending 14 appeals with the retiring members who had already conducted proceedings.

CBI Court to pass an order on Indrani's Mukherjee's bail plea on December 10: The special CBI court here is likely to pass an order on the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on December 10. Indrani had applied for bail on health grounds around six months ago before special Judge J C Jagdale, and this is her fourth attempt at seeking bail. Indrani is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, with the help of two other accused, in April 2012.