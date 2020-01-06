Top five news stories to watch out for on January 6, 2020

Continuing its ‘Operation Twist’ into the new calendar year, the Reserve Bank of India will conduct a special open market operation (OMO) on January 6. Unlike the earlier two special OMOs, this time, the RBI will purchase three government securities maturing in 2024, 2026 and 2029 respectively for an aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crore.

The Department of Telecom will meet industry players and various associations to discuss the Budget wishlist and other issues plaguing the sector, which faces thousands of crores in unpaid statutory dues and burgeoning debt on January 6.

The open offer of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) kicks off on January 6. Tenneco Inc, along with persons acting in concert (Icahn Enterprises LP, American Entertainment Properties Corp, and IEH FMGI Holdings LLC ), plans to acquire up to 1.39 crore shares of the firm, representing 25.02 per cent of the voting share capital of the company, at ₹667.50 a share.

The board of directors of Bajaj Electricals will meet to consider fund-raising proposals on January 6. Among the options are raising funds by issue of equity shares, convertible securities or any other securities, including through a rights issue, preferential issue and/or QIP.

Pakistan will release 22 Andhra Pradesh fishermen who are in its custody on January 6. They were arrested on charges of espionage, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad that the fishermen would be sent through the Wagah Border.