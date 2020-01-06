Top five news stories to watch out for on January 6, 2020

My five: Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
Continuing its ‘Operation Twist’ into the new calendar year, the Reserve Bank of India will conduct a special open market operation (OMO) on January 6. Unlike the earlier two special OMOs, this time, the RBI will purchase three government securities maturing in 2024, 2026 and 2029 respectively for an aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crore.
The Department of Telecom will meet industry players and various associations to discuss the Budget wishlist and other issues plaguing the sector, which faces thousands of crores in unpaid statutory dues and burgeoning debt on January 6.
The open offer of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) kicks off on January 6. Tenneco Inc, along with persons acting in concert (Icahn Enterprises LP, American Entertainment Properties Corp, and IEH FMGI Holdings LLC ), plans to acquire up to 1.39 crore shares of the firm, representing 25.02 per cent of the voting share capital of the company, at ₹667.50 a share.
The board of directors of Bajaj Electricals will meet to consider fund-raising proposals on January 6. Among the options are raising funds by issue of equity shares, convertible securities or any other securities, including through a rights issue, preferential issue and/or QIP.
Pakistan will release 22 Andhra Pradesh fishermen who are in its custody on January 6. They were arrested on charges of espionage, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad that the fishermen would be sent through the Wagah Border.
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
On requests made by the FAO Conference, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions designating 2021 as the ...
Crackdown on e-cigaretteFDA warns of enforcement actionAmid the epidemic levels of youth use of e-cigarettes ...
Progress has been substantial, but more needs to be done on immunisation and other fronts
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
They ended 2019 at life-time highs. A correction is, therefore, around the corner
Investors with a medium- to long- term perspective can consider buying the stock of Coromandel International, ...
The fund holds a well-diversified portfolio, with stakes in top holdings not exceeding 4-7%
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...