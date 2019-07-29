Top five news stories to watch out for on July 29, 2019 

The Karanataka assembly is likely to meet on July 29, to move a confidence motion. The state assembly is also likely to pass the finance bill. Newly sworn in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had called the meet to seek the vote of confidence in the assembly. The CM is also likely to annouce a farm loan waiver scheme.

Mobile marketing company Affle India, is set to open the bid for its Rs 459 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 29. The price band is likely to be between Rs 740-745 per share. The IPO comprises of a fresh issue aggregating upto Rs 90 crore. An offer for sale will be upto Rs 49,53,020 equity shares by the company.



The tiger census is likely to be released on Monday. The census is conducted every four years, but was delayed by over seven months this time, due to the Lok Sabha elections, data collection anomalies from state and coordination exercise from neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal. It is also likely that Prime MInister Narendra Modi will release the data. It is also Global Tiger Day on July 29.

The third Earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre for the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is likely to happen on July 29 between 1430-1530 hrs (IST). The first manoeuvre was performed on July 24 and the next on July 26. The spacecraft is likely to enter moon’s orbit on August 20 and make a soft launch on September 7.

Anandiben Patel is set to take oath as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind had annonunced the appointment of Patel as a replacement for the outgoing Governor Ram Naik. Anandiben Patel was serving as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, before the shift.