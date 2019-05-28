Top five news stories to watch out for on May 28, 2019

Questioning of former AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala to May 28 in a case booked under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act against her. After High Court permitted her to appear through video conferencing, questioning had been scheduled for May 28 by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court, Egmore.

Newly elected Goa MLAs to take oath on May 28. In the recent bypolls held in four seats of the state, BJP's Subhash Shirodkar, Dayanand Sopte, and Joshua D'Souza won from Shiroda, Mandrem, and Mapusa, respectively, while Congress nominee Atanasio Monserrate emerged victorious in Panaji. The Panaji Assembly bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA and former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March.

SBI to organise nationwide customer meet to address grievances on May 28.SBI will also educate customers about the use of alternative banking channels and Yono SBI, an omni-channel digital banking and lifestyle platform besides help listening to consumers grievances.

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom set to launch in India on May 28. The two handsets had been launched in China in the previous month. The handsets run on android pie and feature a 6.4 Inch HD + AMOLED display along with a snapdragon 710 SOC along with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants. while the Reno 10x zoom features a 10x optical zoom camera paired along with the latest snapdragon 855 SOC in 6 and 8 GB variants.

Redmi is all set to launch its first Snapdragon 855 powered handset, with the Redmi k20 PRO in China. This is likely to compete with the recently launched One Plus 7 pro in terms of features as it is said to feature the 855 chipset along with a 6.3 inch AMOLED display, 48 MP triple camera shooter along with fast charging.