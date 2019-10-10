Top five news stories to watch out for on October 10, 2019

Trade ministers of 16 RCEP countries, including India and Japan, will hold a crucial meeting in Bangkok to take stock of the negotiations that are in the last phase. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to attend the meet. India is expected to reduce or eliminate duties on about 74-80 per cent of goods imported from China under the proposed agreement.

President Ram Nath Kovind will begin a three-day official visit to Karnataka. Upon arrival in Mysuru, the President will visit the Palace and inaugurate the centenary celebrations of the late Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

The South-West monsoon is likely to begin its retreat after a delay of more than a month, according to the India Meteorological Department. This is the longest delayed withdrawal of monsoon recorded. The monsoon was ‘above normal’ this year, with the IMD recording precipitation of 110 per cent of the Long Period Average.

The second test match between India and South Africa will begin in Pune. India is looking to go 2-0 up in the series. India won the first test against South Africa by 203 runs in Vishakhapatnam, and gained 40 points in the ICC World Test Championship table.

The Oneplus 7T pro smartphone is likely to be launched at an event in London. This smartphone might feature a larger screen and a bigger battery. The Oneplus 7T and the Oneplus TV were launched on September 26.