Top five news stories to watch out for on October 10, 2019

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Redesigned last year, refreshed this year
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
Trade ministers of 16 RCEP countries, including India and Japan, will hold a crucial meeting in Bangkok to take stock of the negotiations that are in the last phase. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to attend the meet. India is expected to reduce or eliminate duties on about 74-80 per cent of goods imported from China under the proposed agreement.
President Ram Nath Kovind will begin a three-day official visit to Karnataka. Upon arrival in Mysuru, the President will visit the Palace and inaugurate the centenary celebrations of the late Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.
The South-West monsoon is likely to begin its retreat after a delay of more than a month, according to the India Meteorological Department. This is the longest delayed withdrawal of monsoon recorded. The monsoon was ‘above normal’ this year, with the IMD recording precipitation of 110 per cent of the Long Period Average.
The second test match between India and South Africa will begin in Pune. India is looking to go 2-0 up in the series. India won the first test against South Africa by 203 runs in Vishakhapatnam, and gained 40 points in the ICC World Test Championship table.
The Oneplus 7T pro smartphone is likely to be launched at an event in London. This smartphone might feature a larger screen and a bigger battery. The Oneplus 7T and the Oneplus TV were launched on September 26.
The cement industry’s effort to generate fuel from pharma waste has immense potential
An innovative recycling project will cater to Chennai’s industrial hubs, saving precious freshwater for ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
With rise in power consumption, there is scope for growth in volumes traded. But structural issues need to be ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...