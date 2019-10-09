Top five news stories to watch out for on October 9, 2019

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah is likely to address rallies in the Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak districts of Haryana. The BJP has 48 members in the outgoing State Assembly. It has set a target of winning 75-plus seats in Haryana during the upcoming State polls on October 21.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address CEOs representing leading French defense industry enterprises on October 9 as part of his three-day official trip to France. As part of a wider ‘Make in India’ message, Singh is likely to invite them to participate in the DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5 to 8 next year.

Ahead of the amalgamation of PNB Bank, Oriental Bank, and United Bank. PNB Bank Managing Director & CEO SS Mallikarjuna Rao along with along with the chief executives of the other two banks would travel around the country starting from October 9 to hold town hall meetings.

The detention of former PMC Bank chairman Waryam Singh ends. Singh was arrested in connection with the alleged ₹4,355-crore scam at the bank, and was on Sunday remanded in police custody by a local Mumbai court.

The Redmi 8 is likely to be launched. The phone is said to have a dual-camera set-up and feature a Snapdragon 439 processor, along with 3GB ram and Sony image sensors. These features were teased by Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter last week. Also likely to be launched is the Motorola One Macro smartphone, which is believed to feature a macro-lens and a dual-camera set-up.