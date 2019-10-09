Top five news stories to watch out for on October 9, 2019

The oceans are set to boil
An IPCC special report generates more evidence on oceans buckling under global warming. We have no choice but ...
Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah is likely to address rallies in the Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak districts of Haryana. The BJP has 48 members in the outgoing State Assembly. It has set a target of winning 75-plus seats in Haryana during the upcoming State polls on October 21.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address CEOs representing leading French defense industry enterprises on October 9 as part of his three-day official trip to France. As part of a wider ‘Make in India’ message, Singh is likely to invite them to participate in the DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5 to 8 next year.
Ahead of the amalgamation of PNB Bank, Oriental Bank, and United Bank. PNB Bank Managing Director & CEO SS Mallikarjuna Rao along with along with the chief executives of the other two banks would travel around the country starting from October 9 to hold town hall meetings.
The detention of former PMC Bank chairman Waryam Singh ends. Singh was arrested in connection with the alleged ₹4,355-crore scam at the bank, and was on Sunday remanded in police custody by a local Mumbai court.
The Redmi 8 is likely to be launched. The phone is said to have a dual-camera set-up and feature a Snapdragon 439 processor, along with 3GB ram and Sony image sensors. These features were teased by Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter last week. Also likely to be launched is the Motorola One Macro smartphone, which is believed to feature a macro-lens and a dual-camera set-up.
Rather happily, I received the smaller of the two more advanced (read expensive) new iPhones for review. The ...
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
The plan mitigates timing risk, as investments are made automatically at fixed intervals
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...