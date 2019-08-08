Top five stories to watch out for on August 8, 2019

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a protest on August 9. The protest is against certain provisions of the National Medical Commission (NMC) bill. The IMA said the core concern of the medical fraternity have not been addressed in the NMC Bill. The doctors’ body has also called for demonstrations and hunger strikes at its local branches and urged medical students to boycott classes and proclaim solidarity with the IMA

Wondering which companies would do well in the days to come? Watch out for the quarterly results of Abbott India, Adani Transmission Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Max India Ltd, and others. The results will be announced on August 8.

Shares of the mobile marketing company, Affle India, will make its market debut on August 8. Its initial public offer (IPO) of Rs 459 crore had received an overwhelming response. The issue was subscribed 86.48 times. Microsoft is also a minority shareholder in the company.

Kia Motors will launch its first 'Made in India' car on August 8, according to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office. The company’s first manufacturing plant in India has been built on a 536-acre site at Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapuramu district. Kia signed a memorandum of understanding with the AP government in April 2017 for setting up the car manufacturing plant with an investment of $1.1 billion, to produce three lakh cars a year.

India will take on West Indies in the first of three ODI matches, scheduled to take place on August 8 in Providence, Guyana. Shikhar Dhawan will make a comeback. This comes two days after the T-20 matches between the two teams had concluded. India had won the T-20 series which had come to an end on Tuesday.