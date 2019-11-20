Top five stories to watch out for on November 20, 2019

The Supreme Court will hear the bail of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money-laundering case on November 20. Chidambaram was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16 and is presently in judicial custody till November 27 under the orders of a trial court. This comes nearly two years after the CBI had registered the alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the Union finance minister.

President Ram Nath Kovind will present the ‘President’s Colour’ to Indian Naval Academy on November 20. Dignitaries including Governor of Kerala and Chief of Naval Staff will attend the ceremony and a special postal cover will be released to commomerate the event. President’s Colour is the highesthonour awarded to a military unit as a symbol of excellence and dedication and worthy contribution during war and peace.

A "National Protest Day" will be held on November 20 by the members of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and dharna will be organised in more than 500 cities. About 5 lakh traders are expected to take part in such protest, the traders' body said. This will be part of the series of protests against Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce firms for continuous violation of the FDI policy.

The 50th edition of International Film Festival of India will begin from November 20 in Goa. Nearly 250 films from across the countries will be screened during the week-long Festival. Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with ‘Icon of Golden Jubilee’ award and Isabelle Hupert will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Festival will also screen 50 films by female filmmakers to mark their contribution to the industry.

Realme is all set to launch Realme X2 Pro in India on Wednesday. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, it is likely to be priced around Rs 27,000. X2 Pro will come with five cameras and in-display fingerprint sensor. Along side X2 Pro, Realme will also be launching the affordable phone Realme 5s.