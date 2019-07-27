Top five stories to watch out for on the weekend

The 36th meeting of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has been rescheduled for July 27. The meeting was to be held on Thursday but was called off. According to sources, the meeting has two agendas. The first agenda is to consider the recommendations of the Fitment Committee on rates for electric vehicles, chargers and hiring of EVs. The second agenda is to extend the last date for enrolling under alternate composition scheme for service providers.

Several express trains and 30 EMU locals of South Eastern Railway will remain cancelled on July 28 due to the construction of a foot-overbridge at Santragachi station in Kolkata. Among the trains that will be cancelled are 12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express which will leave the southern city on July 27. The 12841 Howrah-Chennai Coromandal Express will also not be plying on July 28.

AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will campaign from July 27 for the Vellore Lok Sabha elections. He is slated to address election meetings at Vaniyambadi and Ambur on Saturday; Kilvaithinankuppam and Gudiyatham on Sunday. DMK leader MK Stalin would address the voters in Latheri on July 27 and cover other Assembly segments one by one in the next few days. More than 1,500 police personnel would be deployed for security arrangements during their election campaigns, sources said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will begin a week-long visit to three West African nations from July 28. The President will be visiting Benin, Gambia, and Guinea from July 28 to August 3. He will be accompanied by the Pratap Chandra Sarangi, the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). Member of Parliament Dilip Ghosh will also accompany him.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin his three-day visit to Mozambique from July 28. During the visit, Rajnath Singh will sign three memorandums of understanding (MoU) related to defence co-operation with the country.