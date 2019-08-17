Top news stories to watch out for during the weekend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Bhutan on August 17. During the visit, he will hold talks with the top leadership on a host of issues, including strengthening the bilateral development partnership and collaborating in the hydropower sector.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will begin his visit to three Baltic countries on August 17. He will be visiting Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this would be India’s first high-level visit to the three nations. During his visit, will be visiting Lithuania from August 17 to August 19.

The Indian men’s hockey team will open its campaign against Malaysia while their female counterparts will take on hosts Japan in the Olympic Test event in Tokyo on August 17. Both the Indian teams have secured their places in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, which will be held later this year, by winning their respective FIH Series Finals.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda will hold a rally in Rohtak, Haryana on August 18. The Congress has been struggling to set its house in order ahead of the Assembly polls. The Haryana Assembly polls will be held later this year.

The bookings for the new Renault Triber will begin on August 17. The vehicle, which will be launched on August 28, can be booked online or through an authorised dealership by paying Rs 11,000. Despatches of Triber have started to reach Renault's over 350 dealerships across India, the company said.