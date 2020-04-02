Tourism Ministry receives 500 help requests in 2 days

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The Ministry of Tourism has received more than 500 queries/requests for help from foreign tourists in the first two days of the launch of the ‘Stranded in India’ portal.
“The majority of the requests received from foreign tourists are seeking information for travelling back to their home countries and also looking at extension of the visas to stay in India while they cannot travel back,” said the official release.
The Ministry is working actively with the State officials to provide a solution for the same. Emergency requests like need for food, medicine and care for elderly tourists is being expedited, it further added.
“The Ministry is coordinating assistance to tourists with joint effort and support of the Ministry of External Affairs and State officials to address these queries,” said the release.
The Hotels and Restaurant Division of the Ministry has been in constant touch with several hotels, which are accommodating guests during the lockdown and coordinating with the respective embassies regarding problems faced by the guests, if any.
