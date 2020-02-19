‘Transporters Meet’ to kick off in Visakhapatnam on Feb 21

The Transporters Meet, an event for the transporter sector, organised by BusinessLine in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Mahindra Small Commercial Vehicles, will head to the port city of Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The second edition of the highly-successful Transporters Meet commenced in Navi Mumbai on January 10 with nearly 200 fleet-owners in attendance. The second event was held in Bengaluru on January 30 followed by Guwahati on February 14.

Nearly one crore trucks criss-cross the country every day carrying goods. Their operation is critical for keeping India’s economic engine running. Transporters, in the past, have braved issues such as fluctuating fuel prices, lower freight rates and limited availability of drivers.

This one-of-its-kind event brings together various stakeholders involved in the transport sector to discuss issues, share best practices and suggest solutions to the problems faced by them.

At the Mumbai event, panellists strongly advocated fixing freight rates on a per km, per tonne basis, and called for the entry of more educated people into the business. In Bengaluru, the discussion was on the new mechanism for revising fuel prices. In Guwahati, the issues were around poor infrastructure and excess vehicles hurting the fortunes of the industry.

The Road Ahead

In Visakhapatnam, the district’s Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam will deliver the keynote address. This will be followed by a panel discussion on ‘The Road Ahead’ for the industry, which is facing challenges related to demand, regulation, shift to BS-VI fuels and other local issues.

The discussion assumes significance considering the slowdown in the market, and truckers are finding it difficult to find cargo. This, in turn, has forced many trucks to remain idle.

The panelists include: M Janakiram Reddy, President, Greater Visakha Trailer Suppliers Association; B Satyanarayana, President, Visakha Goods Transport Association; Gude Srinuvasu, President, The Visakha District Lorry Suppliers Association; and Sharat Kumar, General Manager (Retail Sales), TAPSO, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.