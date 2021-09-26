Turn to khadi on Gandhi Jayanti, break all previous records: PM Modi

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to go in for record purchases of Khadi products on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.
In his address at the 81st episode of Mann Ki Baat, which came on the heels of his three-day visit to the United States that concluded on Saturday, Modi called for collective efforts to maintain the tradition of remembering rivers and suggested that a "river festival" be celebrated atleast once in a year across the country. On the occasion of 'world rivers day' today, Modi highlighted the importance of rivers.
Modi made a big push for Khadi, ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday and stressed the need to further strengthen the vocal for local programme.
"Before Bapu's birthday, we should break all records in purchasing Khadi, we should be vocal for local. With upcoming festivals, make sure all your purchases are Khadi", Modi said.
He said that Bapu ( Mahatma Gandhi) was a proponent of cleanliness and had made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of independence.
"Today the production of Khadi and Handloom has increased manifold and its demand has also increased", he added.
Modi also drew attention of people to 'economic cleanliness'. He talked of popularity of technology like UPI.
"In the last one month (August), there have been over 350 crore UPI transactions. In this way, we can see how fintech has gone up considerably. No, on an average over ₹ 6 lakh crore worth transactions are being put through UPI. It is true that technology can help in financial cleanliness. Nowadays, people in the villages are able to transfer money through UPI", he said.
Modi said that Covid taught all to pay attention to healthcare and natural products. He spoke of Aloe vera field in Jharkhand run by women and how sanitiser companies are flocking to them.
Modi said that Team India is creating daily record in country's fight against Covid-19, especially on vaccination front. "I request those who are not yet vaccinated to take their shot. But we cannot let our guard down even after vaccination", he said.
He urged people to take those unvaccinated around them to the nearby vaccination centres for receiving the jab. "No one should be devoid of this 'suraksha chakra', also all covid protocols should be followed after vaccination", he said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...