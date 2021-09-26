Turn to khadi on Gandhi Jayanti, break all previous records: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to go in for record purchases of Khadi products on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

In his address at the 81st episode of Mann Ki Baat, which came on the heels of his three-day visit to the United States that concluded on Saturday, Modi called for collective efforts to maintain the tradition of remembering rivers and suggested that a "river festival" be celebrated atleast once in a year across the country. On the occasion of 'world rivers day' today, Modi highlighted the importance of rivers.

Push for khadi

Modi made a big push for Khadi, ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday and stressed the need to further strengthen the vocal for local programme.

"Before Bapu's birthday, we should break all records in purchasing Khadi, we should be vocal for local. With upcoming festivals, make sure all your purchases are Khadi", Modi said.

He said that Bapu ( Mahatma Gandhi) was a proponent of cleanliness and had made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of independence.

"Today the production of Khadi and Handloom has increased manifold and its demand has also increased", he added.

Economic cleanliness

Modi also drew attention of people to 'economic cleanliness'. He talked of popularity of technology like UPI.

"In the last one month (August), there have been over 350 crore UPI transactions. In this way, we can see how fintech has gone up considerably. No, on an average over ₹ 6 lakh crore worth transactions are being put through UPI. It is true that technology can help in financial cleanliness. Nowadays, people in the villages are able to transfer money through UPI", he said.

Covid, team india

Modi said that Covid taught all to pay attention to healthcare and natural products. He spoke of Aloe vera field in Jharkhand run by women and how sanitiser companies are flocking to them.

Modi said that Team India is creating daily record in country's fight against Covid-19, especially on vaccination front. "I request those who are not yet vaccinated to take their shot. But we cannot let our guard down even after vaccination", he said.

He urged people to take those unvaccinated around them to the nearby vaccination centres for receiving the jab. "No one should be devoid of this 'suraksha chakra', also all covid protocols should be followed after vaccination", he said.