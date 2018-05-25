Two more underground stretches of Chennai Metro opened to the public

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Passengers can now travel from the Chennai airport to the city’s Central railway station at a fourth of the fare of a call taxi — thanks to the opening of two underground stretches of the Chennai Metro rail.
The fare from the airport to Chennai Central via Koyambedu (25 km) will be ₹70 as against ₹330 that a call-taxi charges.
“I am very happy with the launch of the service right up to Central, even though it is long route. However, I don’t mind spending the time,” said P Varadarajan, who lives in Triplicane and is a frequent-flier to Delhi. “It is very cheap and convenient,” he said.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, jointly inaugurated both the Nehru Park-Chennai Central and the Saidapet-AG-DMS stretches.
Palaniswami said over 1.64 crore people had travelled in Chennai Metro till date. Phase-I of the project, which covers 45 km, will be completed by the end of this year, he added.
Puri, in a tweet, said the reliable, convenient, efficient and affordable mode of public transport will integrate the city and generate thousands of direct and indirect economic and employment opportunities.
The stretch between Saidapet and AG-DMS will enable train services between the airport and AG-DMS, and between Little Mount and AG-DMS.
The fare from airport to AG-DMS will be ₹50 and from St Thomas Mount to AG-DMS will be ₹40.
Following Friday’s inauguration, the maximum fare on the Metro will be ₹70 and the minimum, ₹10 (Teynampet to AG-DMS).
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor