UAE sends medical aid to India

India received a special cargo for medical aid comprising 480 BiPAPs (for breathing support), 157 ventilators, and other medical supplies from the UAE on Thursday.

This follows a call received by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar from UAE Foreign Minister HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier this week where he expressed his solidarity with India in the wake of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country, a source told BusinessLine.

UAE also expressed its support to India by lighting up their iconic buildings in Tricolor on April 25.

"IAF C-17 has so far airlifted 18 Cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai Airport and landed at Panagarh Air Base in three sorties since April 26," the source said.

A cargo of medical is expected to arrive from the US on Friday, the source added.

Countries extending support to India, hit by an unprecedented increase in the number of the infected and dead, also include the UK, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and Singapore.