Uddhav Thackeray appeals to migrant workers in Maharashtra to stay put

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Friday appealed to the migrant workers in the State to stay put where they are. He has also asked NGOs to come forward to assist these stranded workers.

In a televised address, Thackeray said that he has been getting phone calls from Chief Ministers of States such as Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana asking Maharashtra Government to look after their state residents, “If human beings from other state have to survive, then humanity must also be shown to them. It is our culture and our responsibility to look after them,” he said.

He said that if NGOs are coming forward to look after the people who want to get back to their homes but are now stranded in villages, it would be a get help to the State Government.

Thackeray said that due to the ban on public transportation there have been cases of people travelling within milk tankers, which was appalling.

He said that for helping all such people the Shiv Bhojan centres would remain operational for three hours to cater to these needy people.