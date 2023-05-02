Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), on Tuesday, said it is allowing residents to verify their mobile numbers and e-mail IDs seeded with their Aadhaar.

This feature will give confirmation to residents that e-mail/ mobile number under his/ her knowledge is only seeded to the respective Aadhaar.

According to a statement by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), it has come to the notice of UIDAI that in some instances, residents were not aware/ sure which mobile number was seeded to their Aadhaar.

Hence, residents were worried that Aadhaar OTP (one-time password) might be going to some other mobile number.

So, now with this facility, the residents can check these quite easily. The facility can be availed under ‘Verify email/ mobile Number’ feature on the official website of UIDAI or through mAadhaar App. It has been developed for the residents to verify that their own email/ mobile number is seeded with respective Aadhaar, said MeitY.

It also said that in case a particular mobile number is not linked by the residents, they can take necessary steps to update the mobile number, if they wish so.

“In case mobile number is already verified, residents will see a message like ‘the mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records’, displayed on their screen. In case a resident does not remember the mobile number, she/ he has given during enrolment she/ he can check the last three digits of the mobile on Verify Aadhaar feature on Myaadhaar portal or mAadhaar App,” the MeitY said.

It added that if a resident wants to link e-mail/ mobile number with Aadhaar or want to update her/ his e-mail/ mobile number, she/ he may also visit the nearest Aadhaar centre, too.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit