Ukraine keen on Covaxin

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 24, 2021 Published on February 24, 2021

A three-member, high-power delegation from Ukraine led by its Health Minister held discussions with Bharat Biotech to secure supply of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

The Ukraine team visited Bharat Biotech’s manufacturing facility here on Wednesday and had discussion with the leadership of the Hyderabad-based company.

“We discussed potential timelines for the supply of Covaxin to Ukraine on a priority and the prospects of a partnership for our BBV 154 intranasal vaccine,” Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd said in a release.

Maksym Stepanov, Minister of Health, Ukraine said: “We will soon firm up the Covaxin delivery plan, and further strengthen our partnership on intranasal vaccine supplies after initial results from its phase 1 trials.”

