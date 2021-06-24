News

Unicef donates 240 oxygen concentrators to Andhra Pradesh

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 24, 2021

Unicef has donated 240 oxygen concentrators to support covid19 patients.

The delegation from the global agency had called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Thursday and handed over oxygen concentrators and other materials, including N95 masks worth ₹50 lakh, on behalf of Grace Cancer Foundation, according to a release.

