Union Cabinet approves science pact with US, cooperation in railways with EU

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal for a Science and Technology Cooperation pact between India and the US in a meeting on Wednesday,

The Cabinet also gave a go-ahead to some other proposals including administrative arrangement on cooperation in the field of Railways with the EU, the review of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, capacity building and strengthening of accounting base with Kuwait and cooperating with St. Vincent & the Grenadines in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine.

The Agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation with the US will open a new chapter in bilateral relations as both sides will leverage complementary strengths, an official release said.

“The Agreement would provide an opportunity to promote high quality and high impact research and innovation partnerships as well as broadening and expanding relationships between the extensive scientific and technological communities,” the release said.

The Cabinet approved administrative arrangement on Cooperation in the field of Railways between the Ministry of Railways, India and the Directorate General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission that was signed last month. This will foster cooperation in rail reform and regulations with particular emphasis on impact of EU legislative framework on safety, inter-operability, economic governance and financial sustainability of Railways.

The proposal of Cadre review of Group “A” General Duty (Executive) Cadre and Non-GD cadre of ITBP was also approved. There will also be creation of two new Commands (Western Command at Chandigarh and Eastern Command at Guwahati) to be headed by Additional Director General & assisted by Inspector General, the release said.

The Cabinet cleared the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for capacity building and strengthening the accounting, financial and audit knowledge base in Kuwait. “The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Kuwait Accountants and Auditors Association (KAAA) will work together to hold and conduct technical events, seminars and conferences in Kuwait for the benefit of both organizations’ members and development of their professional expertise. Costs will be shared as agreed in writing by both parties for each event,” the release said.

An MoU providing a framework for cooperation between India and St. Vincent & the Grenadines was also approved by the Cabinet for the promotion of traditional systems of medicines. “Activities mentioned in the MoU will boost the importance of AYUSH Systems of Medicine in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. As a consequence of the MoU, exchange of experts for training of the practitioners and scientists undertaking collaborative research in Traditional Systems of Medicine are expected to lead to new innovations in drug development and practice of traditional medicine,” the release said.

