US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is scheduled to visit New Delhi to engage with the new government, as discussed by US President Joe Biden in his congratulatory call to Narendra Modi on the electoral victory of the National Democratic Alliance led by him, according to the White House.

“The two leaders also discussed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s upcoming travel to New Delhi to engage the new government on shared US-India priorities, including the trusted, strategic technology partnership,” according to a readout shared by the White House.

Biden, who spoke to Modi on Wednesday to congratulate him and the NDA on their victory in India’s general election, also commended the people of India for participating in the “largest democratic exercise in human history”, with nearly 650 million exercising their franchise.

The two leaders emphasised their commitment to deepening the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and advancing their shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, the readout noted.

Modi prepares to take oath as Prime Minister on June 8 for a record third term, a feat previously achieved only by the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Invitations are being sent out to foreign leaders to attend the event, sources said.

The BJP, whose seat tally fell to 240 in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from 303 in 2019, could not achieve a majority on its own. However, the BJP-led NDA won 293 seats, past the qualifying 272 mark.