US scientists find potential cure for coronavirus family: Study

Researchers in the United States have found a potential cure for the coronavirus family. According to the study published in the Science Translational Medicine journal, series-like compounds including 3C-like proteases, known as 3CLpro, which helps in viral replication, can potentially be strong therapeutic targets.

Kyeong-Ok Chang, a professor at Kansas State University in the US, said: “Vaccine developments and treatments are the biggest targets in Covid-19 research, and treatment is really key.”

“This paper describes protease inhibitors targeting coronavirus 3CLpro, which is a well-known therapeutic target,” Chang said.

The study noted that the series of optimised coronavirus 3CLpro inhibitors blocked replication of the human coronaviruses MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 in cultured cells and in a mouse model for MERS, the researchers said.

The researchers suggested that the findings should be further investigated as it holds the potential to be therapeutic for human coronavirus infection.

Pathogenic coronaviruses are a major threat to global public health, as shown by the SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and the newly-emerged SARS-CoV-2.

Globally, as of 4.34 pm IST, August 4, 2020, there have been 1,81,42,718 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 691,013 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).