US states give nod to OET as language test for doctor, nurse aspirants

Doctors and nurses applying for positions in the US may now validate their English language proficiency with OET, the world’s only international English language test specifically for healthcare professionals.

The test has been formally recognised by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates|Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (ECFMG|FAIMER), the Florida Board of Nursing and the Oregon State Board of Nursing, says Sujata Stead, CEO of OET.

OET’s approval by Nursing regulators in the states of Florida and Oregon will be written into the respective states’ rules by the end of 2020; we will advise those interested in working in these states as soon as their OET results will be accepted, she added.

Residency, fellowship programmes

The ECFMG Certification evaluates whether international medical graduates (IMGs) are ready to enter residency or fellowship programmes in the US accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, and to obtain a license to practise from a Medical Licensing Authority.

“IMGs and nurses worldwide who would like to enter the US health care system can now do so by taking an English proficiency test that is designed specifically for them. OET test tasks replicate real-life communication scenarios that they are likely to encounter in the healthcare workplace, and are therefore, far more relevant to their careers,” she said.

With OET now recognised in the US as well as nine other countries, including the UK and Australia, it truly is the healthcare professional’s passport to an international career, she added. IMGs can pre-register now to take the OET (Medicine) test as early as August 2020. ECFMG will accept OET (Medicine) scores that meet the minimum passing requirements for tests taken on or after July 1, 2018.

English proficiency assessment

The ECFMG has identified pathways for meeting the clinical skills requirements for ECFMG Certification for IMGs seeking to enter accredited US residencies or fellowships in 2021 as a result of the suspension of the Step 2 Clinical Skills component of the US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) due to Covid-19. These pathways include assessment of English proficiency by OET.

Eligible IMGs who already have a 9-digit ECFMG/USMLE ID number should use the link below:

[Button: BOOK OET WITH ECFMG/USMLE ID NO] https://www.occupationalenglishtest.org/l/ecfmg

Nurses should use the link below: [Button: BOOK OET]

https://www.occupationalenglishtest.org/apply-oet/

The grades required of IMGs for ECFMG Certification are a minimum score of 350 (Grade B) on each of the four measured components of the OET (Medicine): Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. Nurses applying to Oregon must achieve a minimum of 4 Grade Bs (minimum score of 350) and those applying for licensure in Florida must achieve a minimum of 4 Grade C+s (minimum score of 300).