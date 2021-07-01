A piece of internet history sells for $5.4 m

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Abstract digital items are beginning to command as much value as physical collectibles. On Wednesday, a non-fungible token (NFT) representing the original source code of the world wide web fetched $5.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction. Offered by inventor Tim Berners-Lee, the proceeds will be given to initiatives that he and his wife support.
An NFT — like other unique physical collectibles — can have only one official owner at a time. It is secured through Ethereum blockchain ensuring the record of ownership can’t be modified or copied to create a new NFT.
There was a fair bit of drama at the auction, which started on June 23. The first bid was just $1,000. But eventually there were 51 bids – and significantly, 60 per cent of the bidders were new to Sotheby’s, according to the New York-based auction house. Is the price tag justified for an obsolete set of codes?
“This is a very unique case, given that there is a lot of emotional symbolism connected with this NFT,” said Vishakha Singh, VP, NFT marketplace, Wazir X. She pointed out that there was value in this, as it is the first building block of the Internet.
“NFTs are interesting because of their uniqueness and ownership. These are valuable assets like collectibles; the history and symbolism has immense value which makes them precious. Hence, the price is justified,” said Ramalingam Subramanian, CMO, CoinDCX.
The original source code was created by Berners-Lee in 1989 — the world wide web then enabled users to access, create and navigate links between files across a network of computers.
But this is not the first, nor the most confounding sale of a digital token. In March, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet as an NFT was auctioned for $2.9 million. In the same month, auction house Christie’s sold American digital artist Beeple’s digital collage for $69.3 million.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...