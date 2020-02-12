Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s fashion brand Rowdy Wear to be launched on Myntra

Rowdy Wear, a celebrity fashion brand owned by actor Vijay Deverakonda, has announced its launch on Myntra.

The brand’s merchandise, comprising apparel for men, women and children, including accessories and footwear, will be available on Myntra from today.

Positioned as streetwear, the brand aims to blend fashion, comfort, and confidence. It offers contemporary street fashion at affordable prices, mainly targeting students and the younger generation.

The Rowdy Wear collection has been designed to ensure the durability and sustainability of each product, say the makers. The brand’s streetwear range includes shirts, tees, sweatshirts, kurtas, jackets, hoodies, joggers, sneakers, caps, belts and more, at prices ranging from ₹790–1,990.

The brand has so far been accessible largely through the Rowdy Wear App. The partnership with Myntra is set to enhance its reach nationally, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities, and towns across the country, where the company has a strong presence.

Commenting on the launch, Deverakonda said: “Rowdy Wear is clearly an extension of my personality, it brings with it the attitude to express who you really are and questions conventional thoughts and processes with comfort, in street style. I believe this attitude is now entrenched in a majority of the youth in this nation and would like to aid them with the right fashion sense that further enhances their spirit. In order to achieve this, we have partnered with Myntra that will enable us to reach far and wide."

“Films have come a long way in guiding our sense of fashion and continue to influence our style and attitude. Celebrities play an important role as fashion idols, both on and off screens and their massive fan following often helps shape the market,” said Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong.

“Streetwear as a concept is becoming extremely popular and we are thrilled to on-board Rowdy Wear and deliver its attitude and merchandise to Vijay Deverakonda’s fans across the country,” he added.