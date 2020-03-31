After ‘Ramayana’, ‘Shaktiman’ returns on small screen

India’s own superhero show Shaktiman is all set to make a comeback on the Indian television. Mukesh Khanna, the actor who played Shaktiman broke the news on Twitter.

The actor tweeted from his official handle: “130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement.”

Khanna, in an interview with Bombay Times, said that the team of Shaktiman had been working on a sequel. He told: “For the last three years, we have been working towards bringing out the second edition of Shaktimaan, which is contemporary but rooted in our values. We were working on the sequel because people wanted to know, aage kya hua (what happened next).”

He added that he will be in a better position to bring out the second part because the demand for it is higher than ever before. Khanna, in the past, had also expressed his desire to make a film on the superhero. He mentioned in the interview: "I wanted to make a full-fledged feature film on Shaktimaan, but had to make do with a telefilm when the finances for it didn’t work out as planned."

In addition to this, a 3D animated series on Shaktimaan has also been announced. Its trailer was launched at Comic-Con India last year.

Earlier this week, the government brought back 80s mythological shows -- Ramayan and Mahabharat. Other shows including Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus have also flagged off their re-run on the small screen during the 21-day national lockdown.