At a time when people love to watch movies in OTT sitting at their homes, the Tamil movie Amaran, a biopic of Major Mukund Varadarajran, an army officer who was killed in action in Kashmir in 2014, hits the ₹100 crore collection in theatres in Tamil Nadu in less than two weeks of release. The movie hit the screens on October 31.

According to Cinetrak, a Box Office Reporting Service, the film starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi and Rahul Bose, and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, with an outstanding ‘2nd Tuesday’ tracked gross of ₹2.71 crore in Tamil Nadu, Amaran Hits ₹100 crore. Cinetrakflash tracked cinemas only in Tamil Nadu from 372 cinemas as at November 12.

Global collection of Amaran in the first 11 days was ₹248 crore, which was far less than the Vijay starrer The GOAT that had a whopping collection of ₹397 crore but ahead of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan at ₹225 crore, according to data.

“We had an amazing First Week for #AmaranInRamCinemas. Entering into a successful 2nd week,” Ram Muthuram Cinemas in Tirunelveli said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the Amaran OTT streaming pushed by a week, Srredhar Pillai, entertainment iIndustry tracker, said in a post. The blockbuster was supposed to be streaming 28 days after release. Now seeing its phenomenal run in theatres, Netflix has pushed the OTT premiere by a week. First time happening for a Tamil film, he said.

Amaran is doing well in the US and has become Siva Kartikeyan’s first million dollar film, he said.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, together with Sony Pictures Films India, the film is an adaptation of the book series India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which contains a segment based on Mukund.

The film was officially announced in January 2022 under the tentative title Sivakarthikeyan 21, as it was his 21st film as a lead actor, and the official title was announced in February 2024.

Principal photography commenced in May 2023 with a sporadic schedule at Kashmir along with a schedule in Chennai, which was again followed by another schedule held at Pondicherry, and wrapped after a year. The film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography handled by debutant CH Sai and editing by R. Kalaivanan, according to information in the web.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit