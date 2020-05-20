AMPAS considering postponing Oscars to a later date next year

‘Financial literacy is important to assess risk, to ask questions’
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is mulling about postponing the 2021 Oscars award ceremony. Sources told Variety that it is “likely” that the coveted award show, which is currently set to take place on 28 February, 2021, might be moved to a later date.
However, nothing concrete has been discussed by the members as yet, a potential new date for the ceremony.
Academy president David Rubin had recently told the outlet, “It’s impossible to know what the landscape will be. We know we want to celebrate film but we do not know exactly what form it will take.”
Last month, the Academy announced a historic change due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced theatres to shutdown worldwide and delayed several films in its wake.
In its temporary rule change, the AMPAS had announced that it will allow streaming movies that have not had a cinematic release to qualify for entry in the Best Picture categories and others.
“I think everyone is sympathetic to the filmmakers’ plight and we’re here to support our members and the film community,” Rubin said.
“It makes sense when we don’t really know what’s to come in terms of the availability of theatrical exhibition... We need to make allowances for this year only and during this time when theatres are not open so great film work can be seen and celebrated,” he added.
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Although the Covid-19 pandemic could tilt the scales temporarily, the strong foundation laid in recent times ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
High revenue growth, rise in ARPU and steady demand amidst Covid are positives. But the telco’s high debt ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...