Oscars 2021 likely to be postponed due to Covid-19: Report

The 93rd Oscars are likely to be postponed due to the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic according to media reports.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is considering postponing the event due to the pandemic and the disruption caused in the film industry, Variety reported.
No concrete plans have been made yet for the event slated to be held in February 2021. As of now, the Oscars are set to be telecast on ABC on February 28.
The Academy had recently altered its rules for eligibility to adapt to the changing film industry environment. The Oscars will now consider films that have premiered digital, skipping theatrical releases, Variety had reported.
Over the past couple of months, multiple filmmakers have decided to take their films online, releasing them over OTT platforms and skipping theatrical releases as movie theatres are shut across the globe. With no clear dates as to when theatres will reopen, movies are making the shift to digital releases.
For instance, according to a recent report by Deadline, Tom Hanks’ Greyhound which was originally reserved by Sony Pictures for theatrical release will now premiere on Apple TV Plus.
The Oscars, keeping in line with these changing trends had altered its rules for eligibility. Previously, films were required to have a seven-day release run in Los Angeles to qualify for consideration by the Academy, according to the Variety report.
Academy president David Rubin during the announcement of the change in criteria last month had said that it was “too soon” to decide the future of the awards in the wake of the pandemic.
