Anand Mahindra responds after a car showroom salesperson insulted a farmer

Prathiksha V | Updated on: Jan 26, 2022
Anand Mahindra said that such incidents will be treated with “great urgency”

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group on Tuesday has tweeted regarding an incident where a farmer was humiliated at one of the Mahindra car showrooms in Tumakuru district, Karnataka. 

A video of the incident went viral in social media where the farmer claimed that he was insulted by a sales staff when he went to buy a Bolero pick-up truck.

This incident reportedly took place on Saturday when Kempegowda went to buy Bolero pick-up truck from Mahindra. 

Anand Mahindra who is active on Twitter, responded to Veejay Nakra, CEO at Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, has tweeted that: “The Core Purpose of @MahindraRise is to enable our communities & all stakeholders to Rise. And a key Core Value is to uphold the Dignity of the Individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency.”

“Dealers are an integral part of delivering a customer centric experience & we ensure the respect & dignity of all our customers. We are investigating the incident & will take appropriate action, in the case of any transgression, including counselling & training of frontline staff” , tweeted Veejay Nakra. 

Published on January 26, 2022

