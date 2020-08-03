Autographed Fortune magazine cover featuring Steve Jobs sells for over $16,000

A Fortune magazine cover featuring Steve Jobs, autographed by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, was recently sold at an auction for over $16,000 (₹12 lakh).

The magazine cover was auctioned off by Nate D Sanders Auctions last week. The initial bid was set at $11,000. After three bids, the magazine cover fetched $16,638.

Jobs had signed the Fortune magazine cover belonging to the October 9, 1989 issue, published shortly after the launch of Jobs’ new company NeXT, Inc. according to the listing.

“Jobs signs in black ink, ‘To Terry / steve jobs’, with his characteristic lower case signature, next to a photo of the charismatic technology icon. The recipient, Terry, was one of Jobs’ chauffeur drivers for several years before asking Jobs to sign this magazine, although Jobs subsequently called the limousine company to complain about the autograph request,” the auction house explained the back story of the cover in its listing.

The cover was in “near fine condition with a bold signature”. It had been certified for authenticity from James Spence Authentication. It also had a letter of authenticity from Terry and his first-year performance review from the limousine company.