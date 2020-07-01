BookMyShow launches online streaming platform

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
BookMyShow on Wednesday announced the launch of its online video streaming platform for live entertainment — BookMyShow Online. Amid the pandemic that led to the closure of theatres and events, the online ticketing site had no tickets to be sold.
BookMyShow’s latest feature is a response to “audiences’ growing need for entertainment within their homes, for the present times”, the company said in a statement.
BookMyShow Online, a global platform, will showcase both paid and free performances across music, comedy, and other performing arts, it said.
“BookMyShow Online aims to give consumers a seamless option to view live on-ground experiences from the comfort of their living room, or any location of their preference,” it said. The streaming feature will run across BookMyShow’s app and web platforms.
BookMyShow Online is also set to host a virtual music festival with the Sunburn Home Festival — the virtual edition of Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival — on July 11 and 12.
“Sensing the shift in our users’ appetite for entertainment during this lockdown, we were agile enough to change tack by introducing virtual in-home entertainment offerings in India and other global markets. The resultant consumer engagement for such initiatives was phenomenal indicating a latent demand and an opportunity to serve seamless virtual live entertainment. Our latest video streaming platform BookMyShow Online was born out of this need to make virtual live entertainment, a friction-less and hassle-free viewing experience,” said Parikshit Dar, Co-Founder and Director, BookMyShow.
BookMyShow has partnered with Brightcove, a video technology platform, as the underlying video streaming technology that powers the use case for the video platform BookMyShow Online.
