Box office collection: Housefull 4 first in the series to reach ₹100-cr club in 5 days

Housefull 4, a Bollywood movie starring Akshay Kumar, is the first one in the Housefull franchise to score a quick ₹100 crore in terms of net box office collections. Released on October 25, Housefull 4’s net box office collections stood at ₹111.82 crore as on October 29.



Thanking the audience for their support, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (the banner which produced the movie) tweeted on Wednesday that Housefull 4 made a collection of ₹111.82 crore in five days.



Being a pre-Deepavali release, the movie collected ₹19.08 crore on the release day. Then it made ₹18.81 crore and ₹15.33 on October 26 and 27, respectively.

Film trade analysts had expected some impact on the box office collections for October 25-27 as it was a pre-Deepavali period with comparatively lesser footfalls for movies. However, the net box office collections for the movie stood at ₹34.56 crore on October 28, and ₹24.04 crore on October 29.



While two other movies in Housefull series took more time than this, one movie did not touch ₹100 crore in net box office collections.



Released in 2010, the first Housefull movie recorded a net box office collection of around ₹75 crore. Housefull 2 was the first in the series to cross the ₹100 crore mark. Released in 2012, Housefull 2 took 17 days to reach the ₹100-crore mark. The net box office collection of that movie stood at around ₹106 crore. Released in 2016, Housefull 3 crossed net box office collections of ₹100 crore in 13 days.

Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh and Chunkey Pandey are part of all the four movies since 2010. The characters and storylines remained different in every movie. Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is produced under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Fox Star Studios distributed the movie.