Housefull 4 crosses Rs 87-crore in four days

The Bollywood movie Housefull 4, the fourth instalment in the Housefull series, is now heading towards ₹100 crore in box office collection. The total box office collections of this Akshay Kumar-starer movie crossed ₹87 crore on Monday.

Most of the film trade analysts tracking the movie tweeted that the movie made a total box office business of ₹34.56 crore on October 28.

Released on October 25, the movie made a box office business of ₹19.08 crore business on Friday, ₹18.81 crore on October 26, and ₹15.33 crore on October 27.

Being a pre-Deepavali release film trade analysts had expected some impact on the box office collections for October 25-27.

October 29 being a holiday in some parts of the country, the trade analysts are expecting a good business for the movie on Tuesday also.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, this reincarnation comedy movie stars Ritesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunkey Pandey and Johny Lever among others.

The movie is produced under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and distributed by Fox Star Studios. Farhad Samji has directed this movie.

A few actors such as Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh are part of all the four movies since 2010, the characters and storylines are different in each movie.