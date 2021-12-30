Burger chains getting a bigger bite in Tier 2 cities

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Who said dine-in is a thing of the past? Quick service restaurant (QSR) brands like Burger Singh and Wat-a-Burger are busting that myth by rapidly adding outlets in Tier 2 cities, where dine-in is still strong.
In the past year, Burger Singh has grown its footprint from 23 outlets in 10 cities to 50 outlets in 20 cities. Further, it plans to open another 30 outlets by the end of this financial year, taking the total count to 80. Similarly, Wat-a-Burger plans to open 25 more outlets by March 2022. The brand currently has over 60 outlets across 21 cities.
Today, 80 per cent of Wat-a-Burger outlets are serving Tier 2 cities. So also about 70 per cent of Burger Singh outlets that have opened in the last one year.
“We seen that Tier 1 city stores gain 19 per cent more orders than average, but because we get a lot more dine-in orders in Tier 2 cities and the operating cost is lower, the latter sites are more profitable for us,” says Kabir Jeet Singh, CEO and Co-founder, Burger Singh.
According to Farman Beig, Co-founder and CEO of Wat-a-Burger, the margins in offline store sales are higher, as there are no commissions involved and there is decent discounting.
This is irrespective of the fact that online orders make up a larger portion of sales for both QSR chains. Beig notes, “Earlier it was a close call between online and offline sales. However, what we are currently experiencing is 60 per cent traction online alone, and the rest 40 per cent from offline sales.”
In the case of Burger Singh, the split between online and offline sales is 75 per cent online and 25 per cent offline.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...