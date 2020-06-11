Cartoon Network, POGO roll out DIY projects under new digital campaign

In ‘Art & Craft Activity’ by Kraft Affairs, the store will encourage kids to push their creativity and make floral alphabet wall hangings. The videos will be released every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, with Saturdays exclusively featuring influencer-led content – till June 30.

#WeForTheWorld will also feature fun and stimulating activities on its social pages, like ‘Paper Cup Magic Fun with Mr. Bean’, ‘DIY POGO Bookmarks’, ‘DIY Race with Grizzy and the Lemmings’. To further boost the initiative, POGO will collaborate with popular influencers. Nidhhi Agerwal, an actor, dancer, and gymnast, will show how to make cookies and sandwiches in her segment ‘#FunWithNidhi’.

POGO launched its #WeForTheWorld initiative on May 31 on its Facebook page with a video emphasizing solidarity and togetherness. The video is promoted on-air and through POGO’s digital channels.

The kids’ channel mentioned that the on-going #CNHomeFun campaign on Cartoon Network’s Facebook page has received an overwhelming response from fans for its art, craft, and fitness activities. These videos feature toons from popular shows including hits such as Dexter’s Laboratory, We Bare Bears, and The Powerpuff Girls. Kids can choose from tutorial options including ‘Learn to Draw Dexter’, ‘Exercise with Ice Bear’, ‘Push-Ups with Gumball’, and ‘PPG Race DIY’.

Speaking on the campaigns, Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for Cartoon Network and POGO said, “During these extraordinary times, it’s a great time for parents to have fun together with their children with Cartoon Network’s #CNHomeFun and POGO’s #WeForTheWorld. Along with the launch of new shows, we wanted to capture imaginations with unique digital-led activations. These multi-platform campaigns have been designed around our most popular shows – like We Bare Bears, The Powerpuff Girls, Grizzy and The Lemmings, and Mr. Bean – to bring fans even closer to their favorite characters.”

Cartoon Network and POGO have announced month-long digital campaigns. Cartoon Network’s #CNHomeFun and POGO’s #WeForTheWorld initiatives aim at teaching do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, how-to-draw lessons for everyone who is cooped up inside their home, companies mentioned in the official release.

