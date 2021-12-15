Chennai-based Kocoatrait launches plum cake chocolate bar

With an aim of enabling its patrons to celebrate a guilt-free, sustainable and plastic-free Christmas, the Chennai-based Kocoatrait has launched a plum cake chocolate bar.

The single-origin 64 per cent vegan dark chocolate is infused with warm spices (cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg) loaded with apricots, candied cranberries, cherries, black raisins, zesty orange and topped with roasted almonds. There are no artificial flavourings used and the bars are paper and plastic-free and made from ‘bean to bar’ in Chennai, says a release.

There is no alcohol added. Priced at ₹730 for a 200 gm chocolate block, it comes wrapped in the signature paper/plastic-free and planet-friendly Kocoatrait Cocoa Husk packaging, the release said.

Also read: Watch | Making India chocolate ‘aatmanirbhar’

L Nitin Chordia, Co-founder, Kocoatrait, said most festive season gifting and self-consumption is not sustainable and Kocoatrait aims at giving sustainable options to people who care about the environment and the planet. Since all festivals are celebrated in a big way in India, they also account for the damage.

“We wish to play our part in giving options to corporates and consumers to be kind to the planet. Taking advantage of the base cocoa flavours using precision roasting and adding real fruits and nuts makes the experience immersive and true to the occasion,” he told BusinessLine.