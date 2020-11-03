Covid-19 has impacted scientists as they see disruption in funding: Survey

Is GST about ease of doing business?
According to one of the largest academic surveys, concerning over 25,000 researchers and scientists from 152 countries, the coronavirus has adversely affected the research and scientific field.
The survey gained responses on a variety of issues, including politics, mitigation of future disasters, impact on research funding, and science.
The study was published in the journal Frontiers and EurekAlert!
Survey respondents come from Frontiers’ academic community of authors, editors, and reviewers, representing diverse countries, roles, and areas of research.
The survey revealed that as far as politics is concerned, researchers stand divided. Scientists in some countries, including Brazil, the US, and Chile, are highly dissatisfied with their leaders who shunned the scientific discourse while dealing with the pandemic. While scientists from New Zealand, China, and Greece were the most satisfied with their political leaders and their efforts to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.
28 per cent of researchers show their concern about future pandemics, while 21 per cent were concerned about the climate change. This can be mitigated by taking the help of science, believe the respondents.
Findings further revealed that Covid-19 has created a sense of uncertainty in the research community around funding. Almost half (47 per cent) of those surveyed believe less funding will be available in the future as a result of Covid-19. This indicates a potentially lasting impact to the scientific research landscape.
The survey also noted that scientific research itself has been able to continue for the large part, despite the disruption of Covid-19. 74 per cent of respondents said they had been writing papers, 57 per cent continuing with their research, and 42 per cent virtual teaching.
Commenting on the report Kamila Markram, Frontiers’ CEO and co-founder, said in an official statement: “A pulse check of how Covid-19 has manifested itself across the research community is crucial if we are to ensure that scientific discovery continues unabated.”
Markram added: “Scientists are under extraordinary pressure to deliver answers and a lack of precedent and preparation, combined with severe political and social pressures, has made this an incredibly challenging time for them. Along with the disruption faced by most of the world’s population - lockdown, remote working, isolation, and anxiety - many researchers have felt an added pressure to understand, cure, and mitigate the virus.”
