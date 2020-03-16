Delhi’s first coronavirus patient watched Netflix and read Chanakya Niti in isolation

Mumbai, March 16 The first coronavirus patient in Delhi, who has recovered from the disease, shared how he kept himself busy in isolation. 45-year-old Rohit Dutta recalled his experience at the Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, and said that he used to video call his family, watched Netflix, read Chanakya Niti, and performed pranayama, the Hindustan Times reported.

Dutta told HT that he had access to his phone, so he never felt disconnected. He often used to video call his family members. He added that he would watch Netflix on his phone all day long. Dutta mentioned that during the day, he used to read Chanakya Niti and perform pranayama in the niche allotted to him at the hospital.

Speaking about the facilities at the hospital, Dutta compared the services at the Safdarjung to a luxury hotel, and mentioned that the staff at the hospital maintained a “high-level of hygiene”.

Dutta told HT about the phone conversation he had with the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Holi last week. He said: “The Health Minister called me and wished me on Holi. He asked how I was feeling, whether I had any problems, whether I liked the food at the hospital. He said that he and the PM were personally monitoring the condition of all the Covid-19 patients. Imagine the Health Minister of the country calling! (sic) I am a common man.”

Dutta returned from Italy on February 25 and had high fever, so he got himself tested for COVID-19. He was declared positive, and was immediately moved to Safdarjung Hospital. He observed that the authorities were diligent and effective as they conducted preliminary screening of Dutta’s family and friends.

They also conducted and sanitized the school where his children go to.

Dutta urged others not to hide their travel histories and report them accurately. The doctors have asked Dutta to be quarantined for two weeks in case if the symptoms start emerging again, the report added.

So far, 110 people are infected with the novel coronavirus in India and two deaths have been reported. Over 1,50,000 people are suffering from COVID-19 across the world and around 5,000 lost their death to the deadly virus.