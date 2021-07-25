Domino's to treat Mirabai Chanu to free pizzas for life

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Pizza chain Domino's has promised free pizzas for life to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who helped India win its first silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
The 26-year-old Chanu helped India open its account at the Olympics games this year, ending its 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the games. Chanu won a silver medal in the 49kg category on Saturday.
In a TV interview with NDTV, the athlete had said the first thing she wanted to do after returning was to eat a pizza, prompting a response from the pizza chain.
"@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life
Congratulations again!!" Domino's India tweeted from its official account.
"Even as we prepare to give #MirabaiChanu a hero’s welcome and let her eat pizzas to her heart’s content, our Imphal team went to her house to congratulate her family with what else but Domino’s Pizza @dominos_india. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu you have done India proud!" shared Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer and whole-time director, Jubilant Foodworks which operates Domino's in India.
The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg). The gold medal was won by China's Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210kg (94kg+116kg), while Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia clinched the bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg+110kg).
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
Sporting glory1. India has sent a 127-athlete contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, its highest ever. Among them, ...
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...