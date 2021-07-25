Domino's to treat Mirabai Chanu to free pizzas for life

Pizza chain Domino's has promised free pizzas for life to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who helped India win its first silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The 26-year-old Chanu helped India open its account at the Olympics games this year, ending its 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the games. Chanu won a silver medal in the 49kg category on Saturday.

In a TV interview with NDTV, the athlete had said the first thing she wanted to do after returning was to eat a pizza, prompting a response from the pizza chain.

"@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life

Congratulations again!!" Domino's India tweeted from its official account.

"Even as we prepare to give #MirabaiChanu a hero’s welcome and let her eat pizzas to her heart’s content, our Imphal team went to her house to congratulate her family with what else but Domino’s Pizza @dominos_india. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu you have done India proud!" shared Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer and whole-time director, Jubilant Foodworks which operates Domino's in India.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg). The gold medal was won by China's Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210kg (94kg+116kg), while Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia clinched the bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg+110kg).