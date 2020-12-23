Eros Now Select now available in 11 countries for Apple TV channels

South Asian streaming service Eros Now on Wednesday announced that its streaming service will now be available in 11 countries through Eros Now Select for Apple TV channels.

The streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation will make its content available through Eros Now Select for Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, and other platforms.

The service had initially been launched in the United States, Canada and India. Eros Now Select is now available to customers in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Cambodia, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Tajikistan.

“As Indian entertainment content continues to attract a massive audience base worldwide, the expansion through Apple TV channels deepens Eros Now Select’s consumer footprint in these growing OTT markets,” the company said.

Eros Now Select subscribers can access content online or through offline downloads through the Apple TV app. They can also share subscriptions with up to six family members through the Family Sharing option recently launched by Apple.

Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, “The rise in OTT consumption worldwide opens up immense opportunities for Eros Now Select - widely known for its extensive Bollywood and Indian originals - to expand reach and ramp up distribution in 11 new territories on the Apple TV app.”