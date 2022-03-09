Flipkart apologises for Women’s Day message promoting kitchen appliances 

E-commerce platform Flipkart has apologised on Twitter for promoting kitchen appliances on International Women's Day.
The message sent by the e-commerce platform on Tuesday read, "Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹299."
While Flipkart evidently did not see the issue in promoting kitchen appliances on Women's Day, many social media users felt that the message reinforced negative stereotypes about women belonging in the kitchen. A Twitterati took a screenshot of the message and said, "Can you spot the problem here?"
The message towed many other social media users who believed that Flipkart's marketing strategy equating women with the kitchen was offensive.
After a backlash, Flipkart tweeted, "We messed up and we are sorry. We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier."
