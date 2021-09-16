Variety

Govt to e-auction mementos received by PM

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 16, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The proceeds will go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the river Ganga.

The Ministry of Culture will organise an e-Auction between September 17 and October 7, 2021 of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Persons/organisations can participate in the e-Auction through the website: https:/pmmementos.gov.in

The proceeds from the e-Auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga. The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras, among others.

The auction took place in 2019 too that consisted of two parts – a physical auction organised at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) for two days and an e-auction through the website pmmementos.gov.in. Over 1800 mementoes were successfully auctioned to the highest bidder during this period.

Last time during the auction organised at the NGMA, a specially handcrafted wooden bike received a successful bid of ₹5 lakhs. A similar bid was also received for a unique painting, depicting PM Modi on a railway platform.

Similarly, a wooden replica of the Ashok Stambh, which had a base price of ₹4,000 was sold for ₹13 lakh. Eeven as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi used to auction mementos received by him for the education of girl children.

Published on September 16, 2021

