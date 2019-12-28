Variety

Ilaiyaraja selected for Harivarasanam award for 2020

PTI Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on December 28, 2019 Published on December 28, 2019

Renowned musician and composer Ilaiyaraja has been selected for this year’s Harivarasanam award.

The award, comprising a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, citation and a plaque, will be presented at a function at Sabarimala Sannidhanam next month. Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran announced the award on Friday.

The award has been instituted by the state government and is being given from 2012 onwards.

Among the previous recipients of the award are KJ Yesudas, SB Balasubramanyam, MG Sreekumar, Gangai Amaran, KS Chitra and P Susheela.

