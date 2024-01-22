India gross box office ended 2023 with gross collections of ₹12,226 crore, as per a report released by Ormax Media. This was the first-ever year, when the Indian box office collections crossed the ₹12,000 crore-mark, surpassing pre-Covid levels of ₹10,948 crore in 2019. The collections were up 15 per cent compared to 2022.

Hindi Cinema gross box office collections alone stood at ₹5,380 crore in 2023 crossing the ₹5,000 crore-mark. This was a 53 per cent growth over gross box office collections of 2022, which stood at ₹3,513 crore. It also regained its share in the overall box office pie. “Hindi cinema’s box office share at 44 per cent reached the pre-Covid levels and was up from a share of 33 per cent in 2022, “ the report noted. “While Tamil and Telugu languages held on to their share, Hollywood and Kannada cinema lost their share compared to 2022, moving down from 12 per cent to nineper cent and eightper cent to threeper cent, respectively,” it added.

SRK starrer Jawan was the highest grossing film of 2023 with collections of ₹743 crore. “The top four films of 2023 are all original Hindi language films, i.e., Jawan, Animal, Pathaan and Gadar 2. These films individually crossed the ₹600 crore gross mark. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Jailer and Leo were the other three films to cross the ₹400-crore mark at the India box office,” the report noted. Over 1,000 films were released in 2023 but the top ten films contributed nearly 40 per cent share to the overall gross box office collections.

Rise in footfalls

The cinemas in the country witnessed a sixper cent rise in footfalls at 94.3 crore viewers. However they remain below the pre-pandemic levels of 103 crore in 2019. Meanwhile, average ticket prices grew by nineper cent to ₹130 and now is 22 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels.

While most language industries (except Hindi) struggled to hold on their 2022 performance (Tamil and Telugu showed growth of 14 and sixper cent respectively), Punjabi cinema saw a resurgence in 2023, with 60 per cent growth in box office over 2022, the report noted. After its best-ever year in 2022, Kannada cinema saw a steep decline of 61 per cent in its gross BO in 2023.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit