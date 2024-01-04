2023 was a stellar year for Indian movie industry. The Indian box office smashed records, soaring past pre-pandemic levels to reach a whopping ₹12,000 crore. Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol dominated with mega-hits, while regional languages like Telugu and Tamil shined with blockbusters like Salaar, Leo and Jailer. 2024 promises even more excitement with big-ticket releases like Singham Again and Pushpa-2.
