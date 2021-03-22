Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush top winners at National Film Awards

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut was named the best actress for her roles in Manikarnika and Panga, at the announcement of the 67th National Film Awards on Monday. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the best actor honour for their roles in Bhonsle and Asuran, respectively.
Director Priyadarshan's Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was declared the best feature film, and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was named best director for Hindi film Bahattar Hoorain. Meanwhile, late actor Sushant Singh Raput-starrer Chhichhore , which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was adjudged the best Hindi film. Asuran, which is directed by Vetri Maaran was also adjudged as the Best Tamil Film. While Jersey bagged the Best Telugu Film award, Kalla Nottam was declared as the Best Malayalam Film.
These awards have been announced for films released in 2019 after facing delays due to the pandemic. Pallavi Joshi was declared the Best Supporting Actress for the Tashkent Files and Vijaya Sethupathi bagged the Best Supporting Actor for Super Deluxe.
The award for the best film on social issues went to Marathi film Anandi Gopal, the Nargis Dutt award for National Integration was given to Taj Mahal and the best popular providing wholesome entertainment was given to the Telugu film Maharshi.
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...