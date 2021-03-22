Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush top winners at National Film Awards

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut was named the best actress for her roles in Manikarnika and Panga, at the announcement of the 67th National Film Awards on Monday. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the best actor honour for their roles in Bhonsle and Asuran, respectively.

Director Priyadarshan's Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was declared the best feature film, and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was named best director for Hindi film Bahattar Hoorain. Meanwhile, late actor Sushant Singh Raput-starrer Chhichhore , which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was adjudged the best Hindi film. Asuran, which is directed by Vetri Maaran was also adjudged as the Best Tamil Film. While Jersey bagged the Best Telugu Film award, Kalla Nottam was declared as the Best Malayalam Film.

These awards have been announced for films released in 2019 after facing delays due to the pandemic. Pallavi Joshi was declared the Best Supporting Actress for the Tashkent Files and Vijaya Sethupathi bagged the Best Supporting Actor for Super Deluxe.

The award for the best film on social issues went to Marathi film Anandi Gopal, the Nargis Dutt award for National Integration was given to Taj Mahal and the best popular providing wholesome entertainment was given to the Telugu film Maharshi.